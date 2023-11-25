GEORGE RUSSELL SETS FASTEST TIME IN F1 THIRD FREE PRACTICE AS MAX VERSTAPPEN STRUGGLES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mercedes' George Russell topped the times in the third and final Free Practice on Saturday at the 15th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, outpacing compatriot McLaren's Lando Norris.

Russell set the pace at Yas Marina Circuit, clocking a time of 1:24.418 as he edged Norris by just 0.095 seconds. McLaren completed a strong session with Oscar Piastri the third fastest but world champion Max Verstappen struggled to find the form that saw him clinch 18 victories, finishing sixth and 0.735 secs behind Russell.

The drivers will get behind the wheel again for this evening's qualifying session at 6:00pm.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.