Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation Participates At Abu Dhabi Art With Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation's (ADMAF's) partnership with prominent art institutions and industry leaders in the Republic of Korea is entering a new phase, with closer symbiotic exchange and collaboration. The latest in a series of collaborations was an exploration of the intersection of art and technology, and of human and non-human collaboration at a groundbreaking panel discussion at Abu Dhabi Art, which brought together experts from the UAE and Korea in insightful dialogue, with one more panel still to come.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Musiorder toFoundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“We are organising the dialogue symposium entitled“”Hybrid Collaborations: Pushing/Blurring Boundaries Between Art and Tech”” with the participation of Soojin Par, Senior Curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, DooEun Choi, the Art Director of Hyundai Motor, and Professor Gus Chia, from Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; in order to shed light on sustainable experiences from more than 30 years of work in the fields of art and technology, from the experience of the late Korean-American musician Nam June Paik, to the supporters of the modern arts renaissance in the two countries.”

Her Excellency concluded:“The second dialogue symposium entitled“Performance Bodies/Porous Borders: Dynamics of truth/fiction, reality/unreality, human/non-human” will be held with the participation of experts from the Art Sunji Center in Korea and Nujoom Alghanim from the Emirates to provide spaces for joint human dialogue about the creative system and the arts in exhibitions, performances and filmmaking, in an effort to consolidate bilateral relations and stimulate cultural diplomacy efforts.“

Panel discussions at Abu Dhabi Art:

“Hybrid Collaborations: Pushing/Blurring Boundaries Between Art and Tech”

The first panel discussion took place on the 23rd of November at Abu Dhabi Art with speakers from the UAE and the Republic of Korea, including DooEun Choi, the Art Director of Hyundai Motor; Soojin Par, Senior Curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art; Sooyon Lee, Curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art); and Prof. Gus Xia, Assistant Professor of Machine Learning at Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, moderated by curator and critic Nadine Khalil. It traced a 30+ year arc of boundary-breaking collaboration between art and technology, exploring AI integration and human-machine creativity and collaboration.

“Performance Bodies/Porous Borders: Dynamics of truth/fiction, reality/unreality, human/non-human”

The second panel discussion is scheduled to take place on the 25th of November at Abu Dhabi Art, and will feature Je Yun Moon, the Project Director at Art Sonje center; Sunjung Kim, Art Director at Artistic Director at Art Sonje Center; Nujoom Al-Ghanem, Emirati poet, filmmaker and artist, and it will be moderated by the independent curator Maya El Khalil. This discussion will delve into the transformative power of performance in the gallery and in film, exploring the dynamic relationship between truth and fiction, reality and unreality, and human and non-human.

These thought-provoking discussions aim to provide diverse global perspectives on the evolving landscape of art and technology, challenging conventional definitions, and exploring the possibilities for future symbiotic relationships and hybrid creativity. This partnership with Korea underscores ADMAF's dedication to nurturing cultural exchange and building strategic ties at the vibrant intersection of art and technology. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the UAE's Vision 2031, aiming to establish the nation as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence across all sectors including the Arts.