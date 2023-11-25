Schools In Kashmir Valley Upto 8Th Std Close For Winter Break

While the winter break for students up to class 8 will begin

on November 28, that for students of classes 9 to 12 will begin

on December 11.

It will

end on February 29, 2024

for all students, they said.

All government and recognised private schools of the Kashmir division will observe the winter vacation for around three months, said an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

The winter break for students up to class 8 will be

from November 28 to February 29, 2024. This makes Saturday the last working day of the season for these classes as Monday is a national holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the order.

For students of classes 9 to 12, the winter break will be

from December 11 to February 29, 2024, the order stated.

The teachers, however, shall report back to their respective schools

on February 21

to make arrangements for the upcoming examinations, it said.

“All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” it said.

