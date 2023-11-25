Schools In Kashmir Valley Upto 8Th Std Close For Winter Break

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With Kashmir gripped by cold weather conditions, authorities here on Saturday announced that schools in the valley will remain closed for about three months for the winter break.
While the winter break for students up to class 8 will begin
on November 28, that for students of classes 9 to 12 will begin
on December 11.
It will
end on February 29, 2024
for all students, they said.
All government and recognised private schools of the Kashmir division will observe the winter vacation for around three months, said an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.
The winter break for students up to class 8 will be
from November 28 to February 29, 2024. This makes Saturday the last working day of the season for these classes as Monday is a national holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the order.
from December 11 to February 29, 2024, the order stated.
The teachers, however, shall report back to their respective schools
on February 21
to make arrangements for the upcoming examinations, it said.
“All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” it said.
