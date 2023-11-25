AI Technology Development May Receive Additional Funding - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The system of science financing in Russia can be finetuned, and
additional funds may be allocated for development artificial
intelligence (AI), President Vladimir Putin said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We are ready to think about changing the structure of science
financing and directing additional funds to research and
development in the field of generative artificial intelligence and
large language models," the head of state said, speaking at an AI
conference.
According to him, such a decision can be made if "leading
companies undertake to co-finance such work and ensure testing of
relevant technologies." Based on the results obtained, it will be
necessary to develop breakthrough and competitive products, Putin
stressed.

