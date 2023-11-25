-->


AI Technology Development May Receive Additional Funding - Putin


11/25/2023 3:10:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The system of science financing in Russia can be finetuned, and additional funds may be allocated for development artificial intelligence (AI), President Vladimir Putin said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We are ready to think about changing the structure of science financing and directing additional funds to research and development in the field of generative artificial intelligence and large language models," the head of state said, speaking at an AI conference.

According to him, such a decision can be made if "leading companies undertake to co-finance such work and ensure testing of relevant technologies." Based on the results obtained, it will be necessary to develop breakthrough and competitive products, Putin stressed.

