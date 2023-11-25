Uzbekistan To Ratify 3 International Agreements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the forty-seventh plenary session of the Senate, the laws on
the ratification of agreements between Uzbekistan and Italy on
extradition, transfer of prisoners, and mutual legal assistance in
criminal cases were considered, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
In the law“On the ratification of the agreement between
Uzbekistan and Italy on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters
(Rome, June 8, 2023)” considered by the senators, the grounds and
conditions for providing legal assistance in connection with the
investigation of criminal cases and the implementation of other
procedural actions – conditions are assumed. The form and content
of requests, the grounds for refusing or delaying assistance, the
execution of requests, safeguards, security guarantees, as well as
the transfer of criminal cases for further prosecution, are being
defined.
The ratification of the treaty between Uzbekistan and Italy on
the transfer of prisoners (Rome, June 8, 2023) will create a legal
basis and opportunity for the citizens of Uzbekistan and Italy to
serve the sentence imposed by the court in their country. According
to the document, the transfer of convicts is carried out on the
basis of the appeals of the contracting parties in accordance with
the procedures established by law.
In the extradition agreement between Uzbekistan and Italy (Rome,
June 8, 2023), the grounds for each party to extradite persons
identified in its territory and wanted by the other party at the
request of the other party for the purpose of bringing them to
criminal responsibility or executing the sentence issued against
such persons and conditions are specified. The ratification of the
agreement serves to increase the efficiency of the trial and ensure
the principle of inevitability of punishment for the persons who
committed the crime.
As a result of the discussion, senators supported the laws on
the ratification of the treaties.
MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107484575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.