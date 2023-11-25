Climate Change Threatens Health Of Mothers And Children Around The World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Forest fires, floods, heat waves, droughts and other natural
disasters pose a serious threat to the health of children and
pregnant women, Azernews reports, citing 24
News Agency.
The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations
Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children's Fund
(UNICEF) believe that the international community is
underestimating the scale of the impact of climate-related events
on maternal and child health.
The Joint Call to Action, published ahead of the COP28 climate
conference, proposes seven urgent actions. In particular, the
report calls on countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
finance climate solutions and take into account the interests of
pregnant women, babies and children when developing national
policies.
Rising temperatures around the world are also contributing to
the spread of infections, which are especially dangerous for
children and pregnant women.
((Climate change poses an existential threat to us all, but
babies, children and pregnant women face some of the greatest
impacts,)) WHO Spokesman Bruce Aylward warned.
The unique health needs of women and girls were highlighted by
UNFPA representative Diene Keita, calling for action taking into
account the situation of this population group.
UNICEF representative Omar Abdi pointed out the vulnerability of
children's bodies and psyches to environmental pollution.
"The moment has come to finally put children's issues on the
climate change agenda," he said.
