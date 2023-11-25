Black Sea City Of Batumi Hosting Rural Tourism Festival On Weekend

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi is hosting a rural tourism festival - Gandagana - during the weekend, showcasing Adjarian traditions, culture and cuisine at the event held at Europe Square, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Food corners are organised at the festival with dishes from all five municipalities of Adjara, and guests of the festival have the opportunity to participate in cooking masterclasses and competitions, the Adjara Tourism Department said on Saturday.

The craft space, arranged by Zurab Shevardnadze, the Georgian gardener and owner of Gardenia Shevardnadze, includes pottery, weaving, metallurgy and woodwork spaces, creating an authentic Adjarian environment and promoting mountainous culture.

The two-day festival includes musical performances by Georgian local folk ensembles.

Gandagana festival has been organised since 2015 aiming to popularise Adjarian villages and encourage tourists to travel to rural areas of the region.