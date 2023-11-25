Black Sea City Of Batumi Hosting Rural Tourism Festival On Weekend

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi is hosting a rural tourism
festival - Gandagana - during the weekend, showcasing Adjarian
traditions, culture and cuisine at the event held at Europe Square, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Food corners are organised at the festival with dishes from all
five municipalities of Adjara, and guests of the festival have the
opportunity to participate in cooking masterclasses and
competitions, the Adjara Tourism Department said on Saturday.
The craft space, arranged by Zurab Shevardnadze, the Georgian
gardener and owner of Gardenia Shevardnadze, includes pottery,
weaving, metallurgy and woodwork spaces, creating an authentic
Adjarian environment and promoting mountainous culture.
The two-day festival includes musical performances by Georgian
local folk ensembles.
Gandagana festival has been organised since 2015 aiming to
popularise Adjarian villages and encourage tourists to travel to
rural areas of the region.
MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107484573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.