Lithuania Will Allocate EUR 2M For Grain From Ukraine Initiative Šimonytė

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Lithuania will allocate EUR 2 million by the end of the year and is ready to increase the transit capacity of Baltic ports for Ukrainian exports.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė stated this at a joint press conference with the Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I am pleased to see how much has been achieved over the year since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine program. This demonstrates that Ukraine continues and will continue to feed the whole world. Lithuania joined this initiative last year, and today we are allocating an additional EUR 2 million, which will be transferred to Ukraine by the end of this year," Šimonytė said.

She also noted that Russia is trying to use the situation in the Black Sea to prevent the export of Ukrainian grain and to get sanctions lifted.

"But this will not work. We are developing alternative routes for exporting grain, including the Solidarity Lanes and new grain corridors. We will be ready to increase the transit capacity of our ports for Ukrainian exports, and this will create another opportunity - a corridor through the Baltic Sea for the export of Ukrainian products, despite Russia's attempts," the Lithuanian Prime Minister said.

As reported, as of November 24, 153 civilian vessels carrying 5.6 million tonnes of grain and other cargo have already passed through the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, the security of which is ensured by the Ukrainian Navy.