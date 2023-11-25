Zelensky Discusses Support For Ukraine With Representatives Of Parliaments Of Foreign States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the chairs and representatives of the parliaments of foreign countries visiting Ukraine and discussed the ways of increasing international support for Ukraine.

“Today in Kyiv - speakers and representatives of foreign parliaments in Kyiv: Belgium, Ireland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Estonia. It is a great honor for us to share this special historic day with them,” Zelensky said in a Facebook post .

Among other things, meeting participants discussed the effectiveness of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative. Zelensky thanked for the support for this program and participation in its second summit.

As reported, on Saturday, November 25, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the famines (Holodomor).

The Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people was officially recognized by Estonia, Australia, Canada, Hungary, Vatican, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Portugal, the United States of America, Germany, the Great Britain, Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, the European Union and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.