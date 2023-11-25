Zelensky Reports Progress In Strengthening Air Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In terms of air defense systems, Ukraine relies on both international partners and its own capabilities, and there is progress in this direction.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this during a joint press conference with the heads of state of Latvia and Switzerland and the head of the Lithuanian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine's specific need has been conveyed to all states that have them (air defense systems - ed.) in service or have production capabilities. That is, one or another air defense system. It depends on partners, and a lot also depends on us. It depends on the deeper understanding of our production. We have started this work. Some things I cannot reveal in detail, but there is progress. We are counting on our partners and ourselves," Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that there is some shortage of air defense systems in the capital, but other cities and regions have even more serious problems, since Russia deploys all types of weapons – missiles, drones, ballistic capabilities, as well as the S-300 missiles. Regions bordering Russia and temporarily occupied territories suffer.

The head of state also commented on the issue of energy generation security in connection with Russia's efforts to disable Ukrainian energy facilities.

According to the president, such actions cannot but yield a response.

"Strikes on our energy sector by the Russian Federation ... They should be aware that such strikes, especially on nuclear power plants, not only pose a threat to Ukraine and the rest of the world, but they can provoke a response, there can be a threat to them as well. They should understand this, and these signals should come not from Ukraine, but from the world," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 25, during the most massive attack by Russian UAVs, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 74 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs of 75 launched by the invaders.