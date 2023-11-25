Only 25% Of Crops Enough To Cover Ukraine's Own Demand - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Of the projected harvest of more than 79 million tons this year, Ukraine will use 25% for its own needs, while rest will be directed to the nations tackling hunger.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the second Grain from Ukraine International Summit, Ukrinform reports.

"This year's harvest forecast in Ukraine is more than 79 million tons. Of this amount, 25% is enough for covering domestic demand, and the rest will be sent to places where a threat of famine is in place," the statement says.

The head of the government emphasized that Ukrainian agricultural exports have been and will be a stabilizing factor in the global food market.

He added that 170,000 tons of food products have already been sent to Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya as part of the Grain from Ukraine presidential initiative.

Another 25,000 tons of food products are being prepared for shipment to Nigeria.

As reported, $100 million has already been accumulated for proceeding with the Grain from Ukraine initiative.