Despite War, Ukraine“Keeps Feeding The World” - Von Der Leyen

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote a letter to the President of Ukraine, in which she noted Ukraine's contribution to global food security and promised continued financial support.

She posted the text of her letter on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Despite the war, Ukraine keeps feeding the world," the letter reads.

Von der Leyen assures that Ukraine can count on the EU help in these efforts.

The president of the European Commission also noted that the EU continues“enhancing our Solidarity Lanes” and will provide EUR 50 million for the repair of Ukrainian port infrastructure.

As reported, this Saturday, November 25, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor. This Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of November. Ukraine's international partners took part in the session of the Ukrainian Parliament on November 25, expressing support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.