Ukraine Generates Enough Electricity To Meet Consumers' Needs - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 25, the volume of electricity generation in Ukraine is sufficient to cover domestic consumer demand.

That's according to Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk , who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Currently, there is enough electricity generation in Ukraine to meet domestic consumer demand. There is no need for scheduled power outages in any of the country's regions," the statement reads.

According to Hrynchuk, the deficit that was observed in the power system for two days was connected with emergency repairs at thermal power units.

"The causes are being investigated, but most of the power units have already been repaired, and at the moment we do not require emergency imports. We have sufficient generation to cover all consumption," the deputy minister emphasized.

She added that if such a need arises, Ukraine will be able to turn to neighboring European countries for assistance and import electricity. Import capacity now stands at 1.2 GW and may soon be increased.

As reported, NEC Ukrenergo took emergency aid from Romania on November 23 to cover the deficit in the energy system.