Woman Wounded As Russian Troops Shell Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 25, a civilian woman was injured in the Semenivka community of Chernihiv region's Novhorod-Siverskyi district as Russian invasion forces opened mortar fire.

This was reported by the region's National Police Department , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, the Russians once again fired mortars at a peaceful village in the border community of Semenivka. A local resident was running errands in her backyard when she came under enemy fire," the report says.

It is noted that the police rushed the woman to a hospital in a patrol vehicle.

Due to the fact that the Russian Federation has committed yet another war crime, the district investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the Laws and Customs of War).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army launched strikes at 11 regions of Ukraine in the past 24 hours.