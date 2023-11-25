Azerbaijani Mod's Leadership Attends Signal Unit (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Numerous measures are being implemented to further improve the comprehensive provision of units and the organization of troops' service in the Azerbaijani Army, the Defense Ministry told Trend .

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov has visited one of the military units under the Main Department of Communications, Information Technologies and Cybersecurity of the Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the warehouses in the military unit.

Various communication tools and equipment that meet the modern standards for the organization of sustainable communication and secret management of Azerbaijani Army's troops were presented.

Information was provided about the latest technological equipment available for continuous monitoring and control of the information and communication technologies environment of the Azerbaijani Army.

The chief of the Azerbaijani Army's General Staff gave relevant tasks to the authorized officials on the further improvement and effective application of communication tools and information technologies in the units.

