Azerbaijani Mod's Leadership Attends Signal Unit (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Numerous
measures are being implemented to further improve the comprehensive
provision of units and the organization of troops' service in the
Azerbaijani Army, the Defense Ministry told Trend .
The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the
Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov has
visited one of the military units under the Main Department of
Communications, Information Technologies and Cybersecurity of the
Defense Ministry.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the
warehouses in the military unit.
Various communication tools and equipment that meet the modern
standards for the organization of sustainable communication and
secret management of Azerbaijani Army's troops were presented.
Information was provided about the latest technological
equipment available for continuous monitoring and control of the
information and communication technologies environment of the
Azerbaijani Army.
The chief of the Azerbaijani Army's General Staff gave relevant
tasks to the authorized officials on the further improvement and
effective application of communication tools and information
technologies in the units.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107484555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.