Egypt: Positive Indicators Regarding Truce Extension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Egypt is currently conducting intensive communication with all parties to prolong the current humanitarian truce implemented between Palestine and the occupying Israeli entity for one or two days, said an Egyptian official Saturday.

This means releasing more hostages kept in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, Diaa Rashwan, head of State Information Service affiliated to the presidency, said in a news statement.

Egypt has received so far positive indicators from all parties regarding extending the truce, he noted.

The four-day truce came into effect on Friday; yesterday, at 7:00 am local time that includes the release of three Palestinian women and children for an Israeli one.

The total by the end of the truce is to be 150 Palestinians in exchange of 50 Israelis. (end)

