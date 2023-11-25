Israeli Forces Shoot, Wound Palestinian Civilians In Jenin In Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, November 25 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday shot and wounded Palestinian civilians after Israeli soldiers stormed Jenin and laid a siege on the Martyr Khalil Suleiman and Ibn Sina Hospitals.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that "large forces from the occupation army" stormed Jenin in the occupied West Bank and surrounded two hospitals and the HQ of the PRCS.Israeli snipers took position over the rooftops of high-rise buildings surrounding the hospitals.

