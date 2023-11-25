Palestinian Families Accuse Israel Of Procrastinating Release Of Prisoners As Part Of Prisoner Swap Deal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 25 (Petra) -- The family of prisoner Israa Jaabis from Jerusalem said Israeli police have been detaining Jaabis since this afternoon, accusing Israeli authorities of preventing prisoner families in Jerusalem included in the Hamas-Israel swap deal from receiving them.Jaabis' family stated Saturday, "We are prohibited from giving sweets or receiving congratulations on this occasion," adding that they "live in constant tension" and do not know what would become of Jaabis."Our concern today is how to receive Israa and then proceed with her treatment procedures," referring to Jaabis' first, second and third burns she had sustained when fire engulfed her car in 2015.The Israeli police accused Jaabis of attempting to target Israeli soldiers. She lost eight of her fingers from the incident, and she was handed an 11-year prison sentence.