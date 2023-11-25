Hamas Holds Off On Releasing Prisoners, Accusing Israel Of Not Abiding By The Deal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 25 (Petra) -- Hamas' Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had decided to hold off on the release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners until the Israeli authorities comply with the terms of the agreement.According to Palestinian media, the Brigades said the release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners depends on Israel's commitment to bring aid trucks into northern Gaza.The process of releasing prisoners that began Friday was scheduled to resume today when Israel was expected to release 42 Palestinian women and children prisoners in exchange for Hamas releasing 14 Israeli prisoners.Palestinian media quoted Hamas as saying that Israel did not adhere to the seniority standard in releasing female and child prisoners yesterday, nor did it abide by the same standard today, noting that there are some obstacles to the process of releasing prisoners today.