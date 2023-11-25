Israeli Forces Palestinian Attack, Wound Palestinian Protestors In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 25 (Petra) -- Israeli forces shot and injured two Palestinian protestors near the Israeli Ofer military prison on the lands of Beitunia, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.The confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli forces broke out while the families of the prisoners were waiting for their family members scheduled to be released this evening as part of the second batch of the prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that the Israeli occupation forces near Ofer Prison shot at Palestinians and used tear gas against them.