Londoners Take To The Streets In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, November 25 (Petra) -- Thousands took to the streets of London on Saturday in a solidarity march with Palestinians to protest the Israeli war on Gaza, demanding an "immediate" end to the war.The Independent Television Network (ITV) reported that thousands of demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and banners set off from Park Lane in Marble Arch in west London, heading towards Piccadilly in central London.The demonstrators chanted against the Israeli war on Palestinians and called for a permanent ceasefire to the Israeli war on the besieged coastal enclave.The Metropolitan Police said more than 1,500 police officers were deployed to deal with the march, adding that they planted leaflets on demonstrators to clarify what could be considered a crime and warn of the penalties for "racist behaviour."