Israeli Army, Settlers Escalate Violence In Occupied West Bank, Report

Ramallah, Nov 25 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers escalated violence in the West Bank, coinciding with the war on the Gaza Strip, according to a rights organization.The Independent Commission for Human Rights in Palestine said in a report Saturday that it documented the displacement of Palestinian families and rising attacks by settlers under army protection across the West Bank after October 7.It cited the expulsion of five families from homes to expand a Jewish settlement east of Sa'ir near Hebron in the south of the West Bank as well as burning homes and livestock thefts.The report also monitored the closure of the only road to Al-Rashaydeh village southeast of Bethlehem for over 40 days since the early days of the war on Gaza.It said the closure disrupted education and health services and led to severe food shortages, demanding international protection for Palestinians, particularly remote communities or those close to Jewish settlements.