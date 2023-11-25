UAE: Food Catering Service Shut Down For Being A 'Danger To Public Health'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:19 PM
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has asked a catering service to shut down.
The authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the 'Royal Catering Services' facility in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra - Ghayathi.
The food facility held the commercial license number CN-1049959 and violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The authority informed residents of the closure through a post on Instagram. The authority said that the decision was taken after some confirmed cases of E. Coli poisoning.
Some people had reportedly had a white bean salad with meat that was contaminated with the bacteria, causing the authority to announce the shutdown.
