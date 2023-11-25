Israeli Forces Shot At Medical Teams During Truce: Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Munir al-Bursh, has spoken to Al Jazeera.

Here are some of his translated comments:

Israeli forces shot at medical teams who went to the so-called safe corridor during the truce.

We are in shock and horrified at the scenes left by Israeli forces at the Indonesian Hospital.

We cannot restore al-Shifa Hospital back to service unless sufficient equipment and fuel arrive.

Israeli forces have turned Gaza into a ghost town with scenes more horrific than those in a world war.

We are keen to restore hospitals to service to inspire hope among the people of the Gaza Strip.

We call on doctors and workers throughout the medical sector to return to their workplaces, but there are no guarantees that Israeli forces will not target hospitals again.