Man Killed In Qabatiya Earlier Identified As Doctor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera reported earlier that a Palestinian man had been shot by Israeli soldiers in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Shamekh Abu al-Rub has since been identified as a doctor, and the son of Jenin acting governor Kamal Abu al-Rub.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 200 healthcare workers in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.