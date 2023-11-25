Man Killed In Qabatiya Earlier Identified As Doctor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera reported earlier that a Palestinian man had been shot by Israeli soldiers in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
Shamekh Abu al-Rub has since been identified as a doctor, and the son of Jenin acting governor Kamal Abu al-Rub.
Israeli attacks have killed more than 200 healthcare workers in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
MENAFN25112023000063011010ID1107484480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.