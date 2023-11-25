Qatar Chamber Participates In GCC-Egypt Business Forum In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber recently participated in the 'First Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum,' in Cairo. The forum was organized by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Federation of the Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers (FGCCC) under the theme 'Business - Partnership – Investment.

The Chamber's delegation included board members Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misned, and Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

It also participated in the forum's accompanying exhibition with a pavilion to promote the 'Made in Qatar 2023' expo. The delegation invited businessmen participating in the forum to visit the MIQ expo, scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 2.

The two-day forum included five discussion sessions addressing investment opportunities in real estate, agriculture, food industries, tourism, and industrial integration in electricity, water, and renewable energy fields. It highlighted Gulf-Egyptian cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and digital communications, as well as collaboration in training, exchanging technological experiences, and education.

Al Misned addressed the fifth session titled 'Cooperation in the Areas of Training, Sharing of Technological Expertise, and Education,' where he emphasized that Qatar continues its commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy. The country is also actively working to enhance its educational system to not only match but, in some cases, surpass the best in the world.

He also affirmed that Qatar had become the hub of higher education in the region, indicating that efforts in that sector had led to Qatar topping the list of Arab States in the World Education Quality Index issued by the World Economic Forum in Davos 2021. Qatar had ranked fourth globally and first among Arab nations in terms of quality education.

He mentioned that the education sector's contribution to GDP increased from 1.3% in 2012/2013 to 3.3% in the years 2018/2019, reflecting the State's heightened focus on education.

He noted that in Qatar's 2023 budget, the country allocated QR 18.1 billion to the education sector, constituting 9% of the overall budget. Additionally, $1.4 billion was allocated for research funding by Qatar's National Research Fund.

He pointed to reports prepared by the concerned authorities in the country, stressing that they indicate Qatar's private school industry has the potential to reach QR 8.7 billion in 2023.