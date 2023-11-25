MOI Conducts Mock Drill In Education City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior conducted a mock drill yesterday, November 24, 2023 in the Education City.

The drill by Public Transport Security Department was in the Tram area and involved the Central Operations Department, General Directorate of Civil Defence, General Directorate of Traffic, Al Rayyan Security Department, Rescue Police Department (Al Fazaa), along with ambulance services, Qatar Rail, and RKH Company, the operator of the Doha Metro.

This exercise is part of a series conducted by the department as its plan to enhance readiness and assess the measures taken to secure the railway. Prior to this the department had conducted similar drill at QIB branch in Grand Hamad Street.