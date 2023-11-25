Amir To Receive Cyprus President On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will receive the President of the Republic of Cyprus, HE Nicos Anastasiades, along with the accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.



His Highness will hold talks with His Excellency President Nicos Anastasiades regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.



HE President Nicos Anastasiades will arrive in Doha tomorrow, Sunday, on an official visit to the country.