Niger Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Introduces Visitors To West Africa's Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: In its pavilion in the international zone at the Expo 2023 Doha horticultural exhibition, Niger sheds light on the rich heritage of West Africa, showcasing its economic and national priorities, and the progress and growth it has achieved driven by the will of its people.



Lusail Museum: 'A local museum with international voice'

Retail spending estimated to increase over QR57bn in 2023 Qatar sends two planes of aid, six ambulances to Gaza

Read Also

The Niger pavilion focuses on the development of information and communications technology, as a means of stimulating economic development, along with renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.

The Niger pavilion is not limited to the important mineral resources it possesses, as it also provides an overview of the unique tourist attractions in the country, including the rock art that dates back to the Neolithic age, and is embodied in the inscriptions found on the Aire Mountains, and the dinosaur graves lurking under the sand dunes in the Tenere Desert.

The pavilion also celebrates the pluralism, diversity and differences that characterize society and culture in Niger. The pavilion's in-charge say that the cultures and traditions of the various regions in their country, as well as the ethnic groups, contributed to the establishment of the modern state of Niger, and to giving it its national identity based on pluralism and diversity as a basis for the unity of the Nigerien national community, and as a source of its richness and strength of cohesion, in addition to linguistic multiplicity.

The pavilion highlights the cultural diversity of Niger in multiple aspects, such as fabrics and fashions, tribal music, and handcraft. The pavilion also presents the development of agricultural and pastoral customs and traditions, and how the special values of ethnic groups have contributed to being an important resource for generating job opportunities and driving economic growth within local communities.