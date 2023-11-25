Vigil Continues As Supreme Court Declares Recess After 14 Hours

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

After a 14-hour session analyzing two claims of unconstitutionality against Law 406, which adopted the contract between the State and Minera Panamá, to the exploitation of a mine in Donoso, Colón the plenary of the Supreme Court decreed a recess until 9:00 am Saturday, November 25.

The recess was declared after a 14-hour session, in which the content of the demands presented by Juan Ramón Sevillano and Martita Cornejo de Robles was analyzed.

While the magistrates were in session, outside there was a vigil by sectors of organized civil society, environmentalists, students, teachers, and unions, among other groups that opposed the mining contract.

Although there are 10 lawsuits against Law 406, the plenary session analyzes those of Sevillano and Cornejo.

In the case of the demands of Cornejo and Sevillano, both the attorneys of the Administration, Rigoberto González, and of the Nation, Javier Caraballo, were of the opinion that Law 406 should be declared unconstitutional. However, the opinions of both are not binding.