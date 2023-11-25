“NO To Mining And Road Closures” - Call By David Citizens

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Teachers and members of civil society confronted each other on the road to the bridge over the Risacua River in the district of David, Chiriquí, on Friday, November 24.

The group of educators insisted on blocking the street as a measure of protest against the mining contract while another group of people prevented them from doing so.

Dressed in white and with banners in their hands,

the local citizens demanded free transit, however, they stated that they are also against Law 406.

“No to mining, no more closures,”

chanted the group calling for

the opening of roads.

The National Police were at hand to prevent further escalation between the two groups.

This week the mayor of David, Antonio Araúz, delivered a note to the Police requesting the reopening of the important road.



