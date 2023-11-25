CGTMSE Guarantees Cross Last Years' Record Of Rs One Lac Crore In 7 Months In FY24

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN) The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has approved a credit guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore in just 7 months of the current financial year 2023-24, revealed Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane.

In the previous Financial Year 2022-23, the same was achieved in 12 months.



Announcing this in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Union MSME Minister expressed his pride in CGTMSE's remarkable achievement.

He said that this achievement is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to supporting MSMEs and providing them with access to affordable credit.

CGTMSE has been playing a pivotal role in facilitating credit flow to MSMEs, especially those in the informal sector.



The accelerated pace of credit guarantee approvals reflects the government's proactive measures to facilitate financial support to MSMEs, thereby bolstering their contribution to the nation's economic development, said the Minister.

He further stated that credited Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his strategic guidance and dedication to empowering the MSME sector have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

He also congratulated the entire team of CGTMSE and wrote that the achievement of approving a credit guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore in just 7 months is a significant milestone for CGTMSE and the MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)