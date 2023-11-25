Startup Registration Tripled In Tamil Nadu Since March 2021: MSME Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 25 (KNN) The registration of startups in Tamil Nadu has increased from 2,300 in March 2021 to over 7,400 as of now, said MSME minister TM Anbarasan on Friday.



Highlighting this surge, he announced that startups from Chennai secured over USD 1.5 billion in investments in the last year.

“In total, the current government has allocated Rs 42 crore to 153 startups through various funding initiatives," he added.



The minister made these remarks during the launch of Startup Thamizha, a business reality TV show designed to identify and support 50 startups from across the state with funding from angel investors.

The show aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of the state. Internationally and nationally, shows like Shark Tank have heightened awareness of the startup world, bringing the concept into mainstream culture.

"The show's format will distinguish it from other similar shows seen nationally and internationally," stated Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of StartupTN.



"While Tamil Nadu has been relatively late to excel in the startup ecosystem, we are striving to position Tamil Nadu among the top 20 startup destinations globally. Our goal is to reach 10,000 startups by 2024-25," he added.

With the inaugural season of Startup Tamizha slated for production in February 2024, the show has already garnered a funding commitment of Rs. 200 crore from entrepreneurs and angel investors.



(KNN Bureau)