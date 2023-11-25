Odisha Govt Approves 12 Infra Projects Worth Rs 84,919 Cr

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN)

The Odisha government on Friday approved 12 industrial projects worth a total of Rs 84,919 crore.

These projects are spread across sectors such as apparel & textiles, green hydrogen and green ammonia, steel, power & renewable energy, chemical & petrochemicals.

These projects will be located in cities in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, the state governmnt said in a state.

The state government is hoping to generate 42,281 jobs in the state.

The companies which have committed include Welspun Group, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, Re-New E-Fuels private Ltd., Tata Group, BMW Industries Limited, NTPC India Ltd, Aegis Vopak.

(KNN Bureau)