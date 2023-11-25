Odisha Govt Approves 12 Infra Projects Worth Rs 84,919 Cr

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 25 (KNN)
The Odisha government on Friday approved 12 industrial projects worth a total of Rs 84,919 crore.
These projects are spread across sectors such as apparel & textiles, green hydrogen and green ammonia, steel, power & renewable energy, chemical & petrochemicals.
These projects will be located in cities in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, the state governmnt said in a state.
The state government is hoping to generate 42,281 jobs in the state.
The companies which have committed include Welspun Group, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, Re-New E-Fuels private Ltd., Tata Group, BMW Industries Limited, NTPC India Ltd, Aegis Vopak.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN25112023000155011030ID1107484229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.