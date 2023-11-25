Kabul Residents Want Coal Prices Reduced As Winter Nears

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents of capital Kabul are complaining about high coal prices and have expressed their inability to buy it due to economic hardships.

On November 11, the Kabul municipality started distributing coal against what it called a reasonable price of 9,000 afghanis per ton in 22 police district of Kabul.

However, some residents of Kabul claim the price is still high and ask the government to reduce its price.

Wahidullah, a resident of Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul city, told Pajhwok Afghan News the municipality was selling one tonne for 9,000 afs, but they could not afford to purchase the coal on this price.

He added he was yet to buy coal because he did not have money.

Wahidullah asked the government to reduce the price of coal so that poor people could buy it.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Naeem, a resident of 15th police district of Kabul city, told Pajhwok that his economic condition was not good and he could not afford to buy coal.

He said due unemployment, people's economic situation was not good and the government should reduce coal prices.

Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of Shahid Ahangara area, told Pajhwok:“My economic situation is not good, that's way I have not yet bought coal and wooden items.”

He said he would need two tons of coal in winter, but due to its high prices, he could not afford to buy it. He also asked the government to reduce the price of coal.

Meanwhile, Qutratullah, a coal seller in Shaheed Square area of Kabul City, told Pajhwok:“We sell one ton high-quality of coal for 13,000 afghanis and any coal that comes in a sack is sold at 12,000 afghanis.”

However, Hamayum Afghan, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), the price could not be reduced from 9,000 afghanis per ton because MoMP had waived off royalties on it. Each ton of common coal is charged 2,200 afghanis that is brought to Kabul.”

He added the Salang highway has been closed for repair works this year and the cost of transport has increased compared to the past, so an appropriate rate has been set.

He said the current price has been fixed considering the cost of coal extraction, labor cost and merchant profit.

Every year when winter arrives, the prices of fuel items are increased in Kabul and other provinces, triggering people's complaints.

