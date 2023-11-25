Jawzjan Blind Seminary Students Demand More Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Students of a religious seminary for blind in northern Jawzjan province want the government to increase services in their seminary.

The blind students learn Braille writing and religious subjects.

The seminary for blind students was established two months ago in Shiberghan and now it has 80 blind students, all male. They learn in two shifts.

The students are happy with services provided to them, but they ask the government to increase the services further.

Nasir Ahmad, one of the students, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“I am happy about this seminary established by bright minded people for us.”

He said students memorize the Holy Qur'an and learn Braille in the seminary.

He asked the government of Islamic Emirate (IE) to expand services at the seminary and provide them with facilities of learning other subjects as well.

Maniullah, another student, said:“We've been coming here since two months, they teach us the Holy Quran and Braille, we will be self-reliant in the future.”

He also demanded increase in services at the seminary and said:“We want to learn something that enables us not be burden on society, we want to work after graduating from the seminary.”

Education Directorate head Al-Hajj Maulvi Mohammad Tahir Jawad told Pajhwok they established the seminary to address problems of people with disabilities.

“The Education Department is committed to providing all special people equal education opportunity and this seminary is a good example of such services.”

The seminary is functioning within the structure of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and all its teachers receive monthly stipends, Jawad said.

He said they would try to further increase services in the seminary in future.

A blind teacher of the seminary, Mohammad Nabi Quraishi, said:“I am happy imparting knowledge to others.”

Quraishi said:“I get a monthly salary against serving the blind students.”







