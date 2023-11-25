2 Khost Families Reconcile Ending 26-Year-Old Enmity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A decades old enmity between two families in the Alishero Trezio district of southeastern Khost province has ended after reconciliation.

The two families hailed from the Toro Oubo locality and their enmity was settled with the support of tribal elders.

Local residents said one person was killed as a result of the enmity between Ashur Khan and Sheroz Khan's families. They are also relatives.

Alef Khan, one of the reconciliatory said the enmity started 26 years ago over land dispute.

He said the enmity led to the murder of killing of Sheroz Khan's son by the Ashor Khan's family.

He added as a result of the tribal elders efforts the Sheroz Khan's family forgave the Ashor Khan's family and ended the decade's old enmity.

Alif Khan said:“We made a lot of efforts so that these people do not face difficulties again. In the end, it was the help of Allah both families came together and reconciled, today is a very happy day that they reached an agreement”

On the other hand, both the families who just reconciled were happy that a long standing enmity had finally ended.

They said they faced a lot of difficulties in the past 26 years, adding that they did not want to destroy their future of their children anymore.

Wazir Khan, one of the family members of Sheroz Khan's family, asked other families who are indulged in enmity.

He said:“We faced difficulties, tension and a lot of issues, we have to change our places, now we want the people of Afghanistan to resolve their enmities through the mediation of elders and reconcile.”

Haji Abdul Rahman, member of the Ashor Khan family, said he was happy that dispute which was erupted over land was resolved peacefully.

He also asked other people to resolve their problems through talks.

He said:“This is a 26-year-old problem which was resolved with the support of elders, ulema. Allah (SWTA) likes forgiveness so we also forgave, the dispute over land was today settled,” he added.

According to the information around 40 big and small disputes have been settled in Khost in the past two years.

