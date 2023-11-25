Qatar Chamber, Liverpool University Review Enhancing Co-Operation Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently hosted a delegation from the UK-based Liverpool John Moores University and Oryx Universal College (OUC) in Qatar.

The meeting provided the delegation with information about the most prominent economic sectors in Qatar, the important requirements of the labour market, and ways to enhance co-operation between both sides in conducting research and holding joint events.

It also explored the possibility of organising joint seminars to introduce programmes offered by Oryx University in Qatar related to business administration. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the potential for conducting joint research between research departments of both sides.

Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari met with the delegation, which included Professor Timothy Nichol, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Law at Liverpool University, and Azmy Ameer, founder and president of OUC.

Also present at the meeting were Qatar Chamber deputy general manager Ali Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri, Director of the Research and Studies Department Nora al-Awlan, and several officials from Liverpool University and OUC.

In his remarks, al-Kuwari said Qatar Chamber is pleased to co-operate with the Liverpool John Moores University for the benefit of the private education sector in Qatar. He noted that private education in Qatar has experienced significant expansion in recent years, attracting several of the largest international universities. He added that the chamber's Education Committee is actively working to improve the education system in the country.

For his part, Nichol stated that the delegation's visit aims to learn about the Qatari economy and the key demands of the labour market with the aim to develop programmes that benefit students, highlighting the partnership between Liverpool John Moores University and OUC in Qatar.

Nichol emphasised that Liverpool John Moores University is one of the most prestigious British universities with a history spanning more than 200 years. He pointed out that OUC's certificates are accredited by Liverpool John Moores University.

On the other hand, Amir said OUC provides distinguished programmes, including MBA in project management and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering, quantity surveying, and computer science. He said there are plans to introduce other programmes related to business administration, human resources, and cybersecurity.

