Egypt Trying To Resolve Delay In Second Hostage Release From Gaza

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egypt is trying to resolve the delay in the second round of Israeli hostage releases from Gaza, a Palestinian official familiar with the matter who did not want to be named told Reuters on Saturday.

