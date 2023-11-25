Evacuation Of Qatar Residents From Gaza Free Of Charge: Mofa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Saturday said that all evacuation procedures for Qatar Residency Permit holders from the Gaza Strip are entirely free of charge and are exclusively handled by the Ministry on clear and transparent basis. The Ministry warned against dealing with any party or individual that do not represent it. Some individuals are attempting to exploit this difficult humanitarian situation by trying to benefit from it, MoFA said.

The Ministry also highlighted that it reserves its right to take appropriate legal action against any party or individual that claim to provide any service on behalf of the State of Qatar or any entity affiliated with it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the evacuation process requires sending certain documents to this e-mail [email protected] . These documents are: a copy of a valid passport; a copy of a valid Qatar Residency Permit/identity card; a phone number of a family member in Qatar; and a phone number to contact the Qatar resident stranded in Gaza.

