HBKU Signs Mou With ICAO To Enhance Collaboration On Innovation In Aviation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on innovation and developing the civil aviation ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by HBKU President Dr Ahmed Hasnah and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano. HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti attended the signing ceremony.

The MoU aims to establish a collaboration framework for exchanging knowledge, expertise, and best practices on innovation in pursuance of the strategic objectives of both the ICAO and HBKU. It also aims to strengthen the aviation ecosystem through research and capacity building. Further opportunities for cooperation and joint initiatives include the development of studies, events, and training.

As per the MoU, the two Parties will endeavour to collaborate on topics related to innovation in aviation in areas such as the environment, climate science, sustainable navigation technologies, aviation security, cybersecurity, drones and unmanned aircraft systems, crises and outbreaks, sustainable tourism, air connectivity and promoting the sector's contribution to economic development, integrated intermodal transport systems and smart travel and workforce planning.

HE the Transport Minister said the MoU is significant for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, innovation, studies, research, and training, thereby supporting capacity building and manpower development in line with the goals of the QNV 2030.

“MoT always encourages broader collaboration and integration between our national educational institutions and UN bodies concerned with transportation and civil aviation with a view to matching their output with national efforts to develop these two sectors. This will raise their competitiveness in terms of research and academic studies in addition to upskilling their manpower,” he noted.

HE the Transport Minister thanked both HBKU and the ICAO, adding that the MoU would serve civil aviation activities and support the issues of environment and sustainability, in addition to supporting ICAO's“No Country Left Behind” (NCLB) initiative and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Our collaboration with ICAO will undoubtedly enhance and support research, development, and innovation in this field. In support of this, we will craft specialised research activities and deliver training workshops directly informed by HBKU's distinguished record of research in various sectors, including aviation and cybersecurity. Besides building on the diversity of partnerships we already have with national and international institutions, our collaboration with the ICAO also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030's commitment to cultivating skilled professionals across diverse sectors,” Dr Hasnah said.

Qatar is an active member of the ICAO Council and a passionate supporter of its strategic goals, particularly the resolutions focused on innovation, which align with the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

