Soumya Vishwanathan Murder: Court Sentences Four Convicts To Life Imprisonment, Refuses Death Penalty Request

- Live Mint) "Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi's Saket District Court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to four convicts in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The fifth convict in the case, Ajay Sethi got 3 years in jail court turned down the request to give the murderers the death sentence and said that the case doesn't fall within the range of rare cases Read: Stabbed 55 times, danced hysterically: Delhi teen commits murder over BiriyaniWhile sentencing Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh on each of them, the fifth convict in the case, Ajay Sethi, was sentenced to three years of prison, and a fine of ₹7.25 lakh. The court underlined that he has already gone more than 14 years of imprisonment Read: South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius gets parole 10 years after killing girlfriendOut of all the amount paid by the convicts, ₹12 lakh will be paid to the victims' families. The legal battle of Vishwanathan's parents won the legal battle after after more than 17 years. After the announcement of court's decision, Vishwanathan's mother expressed her dissappointment of failing to ensure death penalty for the convicts. However, she also expressed her happiness that finally the murderers are paying for their actions Read: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Israel bans Lashkar-e-Taiba; will India ban Hamas now?\"I am not satisfied, but I can say it is a good thing. A message has been given to society that you have to face consequences for what you do,\" she said accused in the case were convicted by the court on October 18, under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person Read: Who is Nimisha Priya, Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for a murder. All you need to knowFourth accused Ajay Sethi, was convicted under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was on her way back home from work in her car around 3:30 am. The police investigation found robbery as the main motive behind the murder to the prosecution, Ravi Kapoor shot Vishwanathan with a country-made pistol, while she was on her way back home from office. He was accompanied by Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar, and Baljeet Malik. He had shot Vishwanathan on Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi while chasing the victim's car to rob her. The car used in the murder was recovered from the fifth accused Ajay Sethi alias Chacha.
