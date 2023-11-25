'...Expect To Be Arrested': UK Police Warns Racists, Hamas Supporters As London Braces For Weekend Of Protests

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The police in the United Kingdom have issued a leaflet, warning racists who incite hatred against minorities as well those supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas, ahead of multiple demonstrations planned over the weekend in London.\"As you would expect, this sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation. We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people – or who spreads hate speech,” news agency PTI quoted Ade Adeleka, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of London Metropolitan Police, as saying Read: Israel-Hamas truce Day 2: Hamas set to release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisonersAround 100,000 are expected to protest in London on November 25 against the alleged excesses committed by the Israeli forces in the besieged Gaza Strip. Over 14,000 persons, more than half comprising of women and children, have been killed in the bombings carried out by Israel, according to the Gaza health ministry Pictures: From Washington to Berlin and Istanbul, protests against Israel's war against GazaA march has also been planned in London on November 26 against“antisemitism”. The organisers of the protest have alleged that anti-semitism has been on the rise since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict, who will lead the Met's policing operation this weekend, that fear and anxiety is“particularly felt by our Jewish and Muslim communities”.“The conflict in the Middle East is continuing and here in London we are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime,” the police official reportedly added, the UK is among the countries that did not publicly call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but instead suggested humanitarian pauses, Israel and Hamas agreed to a five-day ceasefire on November 22. As part of the agreement, Hamas has agreed to release 50 out of around 240 hostages in its custody, whereas, Israel agreed to set free some Palestinian captives.

(With PTI inputs)

