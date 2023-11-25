N. Korea Claims Spy Satellite Took Photos Of U.S. Aircraft Carrier In S. Korea, Hawaii, Other 'Major Target Regions'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea claimed Saturday its leader Kim Jong-un observed
photos taken by the country's recently launched military spy
satellite of "major target regions" in South Korea, where U.S. Army
bases are located, and parts of Hawaii, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.
Kim visited the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National
Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) on Friday to "learn
about the operational preparation of the reconnaissance satellite"
and looked at the aerospace photos, the official Korean Central
News Agency (KCNA) said.
He examined the photos of major target regions, including Mokpo,
Gunsan, Pyeongtaek, Osan, Seoul, and other areas in the South and
the North, as the satellite passed over the Korean Peninsula from
10:15-10:27 a.m. on Friday, according to the KCNA.
Pyeongtaek is home to Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas U.S.
military installation in the world. Other U.S. military bases are
also located in Gunsan and Osan.
North Korea did not release photos taken by its spy satellite,
but if confirmed, the satellite imagery could verify that the
satellites are working properly in orbit.
NATA also reported to Kim on the "fine-tuning process" that took
place for 62 hours after the reconnaissance satellite was put into
its orbit and its plan for photographing the region of the South
Korean "puppets," as well as an additional fine-tuning process that
will take place Saturday morning, the KCNA said.
In a separate report released hours later, the KCNA said Kim
visited NATA once again Saturday morning to inspect satellite
imagery of major target areas, including Jinhae, Busan, Ulsan,
Pohang, Daegu and Gangneung, taken between 9:59:40 and 10:02:10
a.m.
The North claimed it also captured photos of the nuclear-powered
USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, currently docked at a naval base
in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 10:01 a.m.
Kim then examined photos of the naval base in Pearl Harbor and
Hickam Air Base in Honolulu as the spy satellite passed over Hawaii
at 5:13 a.m. (Pyongyang time), according to the KCNA.
The North's state media again did not release photos taken by
the satellite.
MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107484036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.