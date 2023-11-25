Century Of Türkiye Will Be Century Of Women, Says President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The century of Türkiye will be the century of women, President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Addressing an Istanbul event to mark International Day for the
Elimination of Violence Against Women, Erdogan said they have
adopted the fight against violence against women as the basic
policy of the state.
“We believe that the Board of Coordination for Combating
Violence Against Women, which we established with our new circular,
will carry out activities worthy of the Century of Türkiye,” he
said at Halic University.
The aim, he said, is to raise awareness of violence against
women, adding that Türkiye has reached an advanced level in this
regard.
"We will build a violence-free Türkiye together with you by
fighting in solidarity with men, women, and young and old people”
he added.
Erdogan also said that they provide state protection for women
subjected to violence with shelters for women, violence prevention,
and monitoring and social services centers operating across
Türkiye.
