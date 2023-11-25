President: $100M Already Accumulated To Continue Grain From Ukraine Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, $100 million have been already accumulated to continue the Grain from Ukraine program.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the participants in the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This year, we continue the work of the Grain from Ukraine program. We have already accumulated more than 100 million dollars. This work continues, and I thank every state and every leader who are now ready to work with us, together with Ukraine, for the protection of the international order and every people that needs help, security guarantees against aggression and artificially provoked chaos," Zelensky stated.

According to him, since the start of the program, $180 million has been accumulated for its implementation, about 30 participants have joined the initiative. As part of the initiative, 170,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain were delivered to Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Yemen.

As reported, the first International Summit on Food Security regarding the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative was held in Kyiv on November 26, 2022.