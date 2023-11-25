Baker Hughes Talks Presence In Central Asian Oil Industry (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. With a strong
local team and multiple facilities across the Caspian, we're
well-equipped to support diverse projects in this region, Steven
Travers, Europe and Caspian Region Director at Baker Hughes oil
field services company told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Caspian Technical
Conference and Exhibition held in Baku.
"For instance, in Uzbekistan, we're deeply involved in an
ongoing design project, collaborating closely with local operating
companies, aligning our strategies with the evolving market
dynamics", he said.
Travers noted that the company's activities in Uzbekistan
underline the commitment to adapt to new companies and investments
that fall within Baker Hughes' expertise and business
objectives.
"Moreover, my team in particular specializes in subsurface
consulting. While our hub is based in Baku, we are actively engaged
in Tajikistan's oil sector development, currently operational in
Turkmenistan, and possess a substantial business presence in
Kazakhstan," the company representative added.
