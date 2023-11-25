-->


Baker Hughes Talks Presence In Central Asian Oil Industry (Exclusive)


11/25/2023 10:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. With a strong local team and multiple facilities across the Caspian, we're well-equipped to support diverse projects in this region, Steven Travers, Europe and Caspian Region Director at Baker Hughes oil field services company told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition held in Baku.

"For instance, in Uzbekistan, we're deeply involved in an ongoing design project, collaborating closely with local operating companies, aligning our strategies with the evolving market dynamics", he said.

Travers noted that the company's activities in Uzbekistan underline the commitment to adapt to new companies and investments that fall within Baker Hughes' expertise and business objectives.

"Moreover, my team in particular specializes in subsurface consulting. While our hub is based in Baku, we are actively engaged in Tajikistan's oil sector development, currently operational in Turkmenistan, and possess a substantial business presence in Kazakhstan," the company representative added.

