Martin Wins Valencia Motogp Sprint Race To Reduce Bagnaia's Title Lead

Valencia, Spain: Jorge Martin ensured the MotoGP title will be decided on the final day of the season as he won Saturday's Valencia MotoGP sprint race reducing defending champion Francesco Bagnaia's lead to just 14 points.
Bagnaia could have sealed the crown in the sprint but despite starting a row in front of Martin he failed to sparkle.
Instead it was the Spaniard who fronted up taking the lead with just over half the 13 lap race completed to record a crucial win and re-energise his title hopes in Sunday's MotoGP.
