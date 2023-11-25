FM Holds Talks With Slovenian, Portuguese Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 25 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his counterparts of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, and Portugal, Joao Cravinho, held talks on efforts to stop the Israeli war and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and ensure protection of civilians.The ministers discussed the humanitarian ceasefire that began yesterday in Gaza, and the need for the entry of enough urgent aid to the strip.Safadi said the truce is "a step in the right direction" that must lead to an immediate and permanent cessation of the war, and ensure the entry of aid into all of Gaza, including the north.The Slovenian minister stressed Jordan's key and strategic role in achieving regional security and stability, noting that her country shares Jordan's and the world's concerns about conditions in the West Bank.Fayon called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allowing the entry of the largest possible humanitarian and relief aid to the strip, and reaffirmed her support to the two-state solution as the path to resolve the conflict.The Portuguese minister commended Jordan's leading role at the United Nations as part of efforts to stop the war.Cravinho also called for extending the truce, stressing that diplomatic and political solutions can only end the conflict in the region, and voicing his country's rejection of the displacement of Gazans.The ministers will meet on Monday in Barcelona at the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for Mediterranean (UfM), which will be co-chaired by Jordan and the European Union.Safadi and EU High Representative Josep Borrell agreed the meeting will solely be devoted to looking into ways to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping the dangerous deterioration and humanitarian catastrophe there.