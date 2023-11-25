Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Attends A Signal Unit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Numerous measures are being implemented to further improve the
comprehensive provision of units and the organization of troops'
service in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports,
citing the Defense Ministry.
On November 25, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of
the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim
Valiyev and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Mr.
Agil Gurbanov visited one of the military units under the Main
Department of Communications, Information Technologies and
Cybersecurity of the Defense Ministry.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the
warehouses in the military unit.
Various communication tools and equipment that meet the modern
standards for the organization of sustainable communication and
secret management of Azerbaijan Army's troops were presented.
Information was provided about the latest technological equipment
available for continuous monitoring and control of the information
and communication technologies environment of the Azerbaijan
Army.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army gave
relevant tasks to the authorized officials on the further
improvement and effective application of communication tools and
information technologies in the units.
MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107483854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.